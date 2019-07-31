North Hills Fire: some evacuation orders lifted Wednesday

HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office will lift selected evacuation orders at Noon on Wednesday.

Residents will be allowed back into their homes in the following areas:

• American Bar Subdivision

• Nelson

• Eldorado Heights Subdivision

• Everything south of North Slope Road and Overland Road

• On or South of Overland Road

• On or south of North Slope Road

According to the sheriff’s office only people who live in those area will be allowed in. The area is still closed to the general public and road blocks remain in place.

Evacuation orders remain in place in for the following areas:

• Noble Lane

• Snowdrift Road East of Ferry Drive

• Tea Road East of Ferry Drive

• Big Belt Drive

• Westhaven Road

• Countryside

• Black Sandy Loop

• Timber Trail North of Overland Road

• Black Sandy Campground

• White Sandy Campground

As of Wednesday morning the North Hills Fire had burned approximately 4,600 acres and is 15% contained. Information from the Type II team managing the fire is available on the North Hills Fire Inciweb page or by calling the fire information line at 406-458-3508