Mission Valley wildfire grows to 289 acres

RONAN – A lightning-sparked wildfire burning in the Mission Valley has now grown to 289 acres.

There are now 150 people assigned to battle the Moss Ranch fire which is burning in grass and timber in steep and rocky terrain 14 miles southwest of Ronan.

The blaze is burning in the high country west of the Flathead River in the Fairy Basin area.

No structures or other infrastructure are threatened at this time and there are no evacuation notices, according to the CSKT Division of Fire.

The fire — which is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team — is being fought both on the ground and from the air.

Firefighters are still working to secure control lines around the blaze with the help of helicopters and Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs).

Nenemay Road and FB-4000 Road remain closed to the public due to the fire which is reported to be 10% contained.