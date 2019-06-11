Helena Hotshots helping fight largest Alberta wildfire

HELENA-The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is giving people a closer look at the conditions Montana hotshot crews are facing on the fire lines in Alberta, Canada.

Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest shared photos from the Helena interagency hotshots Tuesday.

The Helena Hotshot crew is assigned to the Chuckegg Creek Fire. They are improving and securing “dozer lines” on division “N” of the fire.

According to Alberta government officials, the Chuckegg Creek Fire remains out of control, with more than 660,000 acres burned.

More than 11,000 people had registered at evacuation centers as of Monday.

According to the Facebook post, hotshot crews from Lolo and Rogue River, Oregon are also assigned to the Chuckegg Creek Fire. Hotshot crews from the Bitterroot and Flathead have been assigned to investigate and attack new fires with the goal of helping residents return to their homes in Paddle Prairie, Alberta.

The Alberta government says so far more than 1.5 million acres has burned across the four large fire complexes burning in the province. At least 1,700 firefighters are helping fight the wildfires.

The U.S. Hotshot crews were expected to be deployed between two and three weeks.