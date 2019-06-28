Helena, Montana
Lewis & Clark County authorities searching for armed & dangerous suspect

Bruce Alan Garay
Bruce Alan Garay (Courtesy: Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

(HELENA) The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous.

They issued an alert Friday for 38-year-old Bruce Alan Garay. Garay is described as 5 feet, 6 inches and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Helena area on Tuesday, June 25.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said Garay is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including two counts of strangulation-partner or family member assault in Lewis and Clark County.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Missouri River Drug Task Force are cooperating on the case.

If you have any information about Garay, you are asked to call the Marshals Service at (406) 453-7597 or contact local law enforcement. If you see him in the Helena area, authorities advise you do not approach him, and that you call 911.

Jonathon Ambarian

