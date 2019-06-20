Helena man sentenced for possessing thousands of images of child pornography

HELENA- A Federal judge sentenced a Helena man to more than 10 years in prison for possessing some 6,000 child porn images.

William Sears Stebbins, 63, pleaded guilty in April to receiving the illegal images.

Prosecutors say the case began in September of 2018 when Google alerted the Helena Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a user had uploaded thousands of child porn files.

The internet company also provided information to investigators that showed Stebbins was the owner of the account.

Investigators also seized a table that had about 900 illegal images on it.

In addition to the 121 months in prison, the court ordered Stebbins to pay $21,000 in restitution and forfeit the tablet.