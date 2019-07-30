Stevensville man making an impact with Bubba’s Bundles firewood

Christopher Mosser sells firewood and kindling across northwestern Montana and 10 percent of his sales go to charities that have helped him.

He was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old and his dad, Gary, said he has always loved working with machines.

Chris started Bubba’s Bundles business in 2017. Now, he wants to start hiring more people with special needs.

Gary said, “When Christopher was diagnosed, it was really a kick in the gut for my wife and I. We didn’t know anything about autism, we didn’t know what that meant for Christopher’s life longterm.”

They worked with the Child Development Center in Missoula, and his dad attributes much of their success to that intervention.

Bubba’s Bundles receives support from all over Montana, and the business has grown from making a few thousand dollars annually, to $22,000.

They now sell in 19 locations from Hamilton to Polson, and the increase in sales brings more opportunity.

Super 1 manager Cory Burkhardt said he’s worked with Bubba for a few years.

He said, “It’s great to see Bubba come in and deliver firewood. We move a lot of product with them, he’s always very friendly, and they’re great to work with.”

Their main goal is to employ people with special needs, and eventually make enough for Chris to be financially independent.

Working with Ravalli Services and Vocational Rehabilitation, the Mossers made their first hire on Wednesday.

Gary said, “As a father, I’m happy that he has a purpose. That when he gets up in the morning, that he’s got something to do, things to get accomplished, and that he’s proud of it.”

To date, Bubba’s Bundles has donated almost $8,000 to the Child Development Center and Vocational Rehabilitation.

Chris also makes monthly donations to various charities like Birthright of the Bitterroot and Feed the Children.

-Reporting by Katie Miller/MTN News