Moss Ranch fire holding steady southwest of Ronan

POLSON – Tribal fire managers report that the Moss Ranch fire burning in the Mission Valley is holding steady.

The lightning-caused blaze — which is located 14 miles southwest of Ronan — has burned 5,310 acres and was 60% contained as of late Tuesday morning.

There are 120 people assigned to fight the fire which is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team.

No structures or other infrastructure are threatened at this time and there are no evacuation notices. However, the Nenemay Road, FB-1000 and FB-4000 Road remain closed to the public.

Firefighters will again be focusing on securing all control lines 200 feet in from the perimeter on Tuesday.

The CSKT Division of Fire raised the fire danger to “very high” Tuesday morning for the Flathead Reservation.