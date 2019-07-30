Helena, Montana
Fire crews responding to multiple fire starts in Helena area

HELENA – MTN is tracking four reports of fire starts Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kathy Bushnell, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson, four fires have started after afternoon thunderstorms.

The fires have been caused by lightning in the Helena area.

The fires are:

  • Owl Gulch Fire, near York: Reported at 2 acres, firefighters and an engine are on scene. There is moderate fire activity.
  • Devil’s Tower Fire, near Owl Gulch, reported at 5 acres with active fire activity. There are two tankers being utilized to slow the spread of fire.
  • Two fires in the Clancy area, firefighters are responding.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Evelyn Schultz

