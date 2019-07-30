Fire crews responding to multiple fire starts in Helena area

HELENA – MTN is tracking four reports of fire starts Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kathy Bushnell, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson, four fires have started after afternoon thunderstorms.

The fires have been caused by lightning in the Helena area.

The fires are:

Owl Gulch Fire , near York: Reported at 2 acres, firefighters and an engine are on scene. There is moderate fire activity.

, near York: Reported at 2 acres, firefighters and an engine are on scene. There is moderate fire activity. Devil’s Tower Fire , near Owl Gulch, reported at 5 acres with active fire activity. There are two tankers being utilized to slow the spread of fire.

, near Owl Gulch, reported at 5 acres with active fire activity. There are two tankers being utilized to slow the spread of fire. Two fires in the Clancy area, firefighters are responding.

We will update you as more information becomes available.