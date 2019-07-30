Evacuations ordered after new fires start in York area

UPDATE: 5:40 P.M.: The Kelly Gulch fire is burning 5 miles west of Clancy, off of Lump Gulch. They ordered a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) but canceled the order.

A DNRC spokesperson says it no longer poses an immediate threat to buildings.

UPDATE, 4:50 P.M: There is a road block at the York Bar, due to the Devil’s Tower fire. No one is being let in. They are hitting the fire with air resources.

Fire crews are responding to two wildfires in the Clancy area.

According to Crystal Beckman with the Montana DNRC, the Kelly Gulch fire is burning west of I-15 near Clancy.

When it was first reported Tuesday afternoon, it was around two acres.

There are two helicopters and multiple engines fighting the fire. A very large air tanker, or VLAT, has also been ordered.

The fire is burning in heavy fuels, and there is potential for structures to be threatened, according to Beckman.

Crews are also checking on the Amazon fire burning near Microwave Ridge in the same area.

UPDATE, 4:20 P.M.: Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton tells MTN they are evacuating people in the Beaver Creek area near Nelson because of new fire activity Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dutton, it was at the request of York Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Naylor.

The Sheriff will be going to people’s homes. He said it will impact around 15 residences.

(FIRST REPORT) HELENA – MTN is tracking four reports of fire starts Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kathy Bushnell, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson, four fires have started after afternoon thunderstorms.

The fires have been caused by lightning in the Helena area.

The fires are:

Owl Gulch Fire , near York: Reported at 2 acres, firefighters and an engine are on scene. There is moderate fire activity.

, near York: Reported at 2 acres, firefighters and an engine are on scene. There is moderate fire activity. Devil’s Tower Fire , near Owl Gulch, reported at 5 acres with active fire activity. There are two tankers being utilized to slow the spread of fire.

, near Owl Gulch, reported at 5 acres with active fire activity. There are two tankers being utilized to slow the spread of fire. Two fires in the Clancy area, firefighters are responding.

We will update you as more information becomes available.