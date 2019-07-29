Teachers become students of guitar building in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Teachers are learning how to add a little bit of rock and roll into their curriculum.

The 2019 Guitar Building Institute was held in Bozeman this week, and teachers learned STEM concepts while constructing their own electric guitars.

The STEM Guitar Project, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, was awarded a grant by the National Science Foundation.

The program teaches participants how to get students interested in STEM subjects by making guitars.

Rebecca Brown, a teacher in Three Forks, hopes to take the lessons she learns from this workshop to her classroom.

“We make guitar bodies, we make the necks, we make the fret boards, and we learn how to do every single step of the process,” said Brown.

“And we cover it in really great detail so that when we go back to our own schools and our own classrooms, we can teach it to our students.”

High school teachers from across the country were invited to apply to the five-day-long workshop.

Reporting by Gaby Krevat for MTN News