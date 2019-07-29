Smoke from Moss Ranch fire fluctuating in St. Ignatius, Ronan areas

ST. IGNATIUS – The Moss Ranch fire burning southwest of Ronan grew to nearly 5,000 acres over the weekend.

The blaze — which was 40% as of late Sunday — is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team and there are 170 personnel assigned to the incident.

Smoke from the fire has moved into the area around Saint Ignatius and Ronan, but residents and visitors MTN News talked with say it’s not stopping them from getting out and about.

“Actually. I’ve found A lot of the people I know have actually been going out floating. You know, they’re still fishing they’re not letting the smoke stop them from going outside and doing outdoor activities which is, you know, is good to see,” Saint Ignatius resident Dakota Diaz said.

“Friday when I worked, the smoke was coming in and it affected us a little bit, but it wasn’t it wasn’t nearly as bad. Today it’s clear and yesterday was clear so it’s been so much nicer than last two summers,” added Saint Ignatius Elementary School teacher Chris Eichert.

“I heard in France about the news about this one, but yes, it was not a reason to not come,” said tourist Dominic Blanck.

The blaze is burning in grass and timber along a steep, rocky, rugged terrain. No structures or other infrastructure are threatened at this time.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News