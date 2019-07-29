Red Ants Pants festival returns, bringing thousands to White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. – The annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival returned to White Sulphur Springs this weekend.

Tucked away in a cow pasture in White Sulphur Springs is the Ant Colony, a nickname given to the venue where the Red Ants Pants music festival takes place every summer. It’s become a Montana tradition.

“I went to all the music last night; it was a great time,” said Wayne Krzycki, co-owner of Outlaw Carriage Company in Livingston.

“Danced the whole night away.”

But it’s more than just a music festival. The event holds family-friendly activities focused on agriculture and holds workshops on how to cross-cut wood and even how to fix a barbed-wire fence.

The event also brings in food vendors and artisans from across the state.

Casey Burnette traveled from Hamilton, Montana to experience the festival and sell her hand-crafted leather accessories.

“It’s been incredible. And surrounded by true artisans. The craftmanship here is incredible,” said Burnette.

Over the course of the weekend, White Sulphur Springs, population slightly less than 1000 people, will see a few more faces in town.

This year, as many as 15,000 people are expected to join the festival — which brings in substantial revenue for the small town of White Sulphur Springs.

People of all ages traveled across the state and country to join the Ant Colony for the weekend.

“So there was this really good artist on the side stage over there who I really liked. So that was really fun,” said Rosemary Stuhldreher of Alexandria, Virginia.

Headliners this year at the music festival are Patty Griffin, the Shakey Graves, Billy Joe Shaver Colter Wall, and Valerie June.

“The music last night was awesome,” said Sarah Magar, who was visiting from Canada.

“It ended too soon I think, but it was good. It was really good.”

Proceeds from the festival, which continues through Sunday, go to support the Red Ants Pants Foundation.

Story by Gaby Krevat, MTN News