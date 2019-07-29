North Hills Fire evacuees attend public meeting for updates

Fire leaders working on the North Hills Fire burning north of Helena are asking people who’ve been evacuated to be patient, as the fire threatens hundreds of homes in the area.

At a public meeting Monday night, more than 100 people showed up to learn about progress fire crews are making.

Evacuations first began Friday, and continued into Saturday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday morning at 7, they’ll start escorting people to their homes in the area to get belongings they need. They will do that until noon on Tuesday.

MTN News spoke with one woman at the meeting in the El Dorado Heights subdivision. She was evacuated Saturday night with her dogs.

“My significant other is still up there fighting the fire because he’s with the volunteer fire department,” said Ryan Phillips. “I’m actually staying at a place in town, the Super 8, because they allow pets. I know she’s a little stressed out, any animal at this point is probably stressed out.”

Her larger dogs are staying with a friend.

“They were really upset. I think the smoke and then leaving in the middle of the night, they knew something was seriously wrong.”

The next public meeting is Wednesday night, July 31st at 7 p.m. It’s at the Helena Valley Community Center.

If you want more information on the fire, email 2019.northhills@firenet.gov. You can also call 406-458-3508.