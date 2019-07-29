Missing fisherman identified, search still underway along Boulder River

SWEET GRASS COUNTY – The search continues for a 50-year-old man who reportedly fell into the Boulder River in Sweet Grass County on Wednesday.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office and Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue continue to search for Bradford Wade Meadows, of Billings, in the southern part of the county along the Boulder River. Meadows was fishing below 4 Mile Campground when he fell in the river around noon Wednesday, July 24.

The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office at 12:29 p.m. Local search and rescue teams were on scene, located approximately 42 miles south of Big Timber, at 2 p.m. Gallatin County Search and Rescue arrived later with a search dog and 15 additional responders.

The man’s hat and backpack were recovered in the area where he fell into the water.

Crews searched until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when operations were suspended due to darkness. Local responders returned to the area at 9 a.m. Thursday for a full-day search.

According to a press release, responders are dealing with extremely difficult conditions in the search area. The Boulder River is running higher than normal this time of year. Steep terrain, log jams and large boulders further complicate traverse along the banks. These difficulties limit the assets that can be used for the river search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 932-5143.