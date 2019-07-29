Investigators trying to figure out why legendary Blackfoot River is running “dark”

SEELEY LAKE – Frustrated anglers and floaters are puzzled as to why the Blackfoot River is running “dark” this week. But the experts say they aren’t sure either.

The Seeley Lake Ranger District is investigating why the Blackfoot river has recently changed color after receiving reports from a half a dozen concerned citizens

District Ranger Quinn Carver tells us a series of storms Tuesday a series of micro-storms may have caused a mud or rock slide that lead the decolorization but they won’t know for sure until they can find the source.

They are working on rallying air support to investigate but with helicopters busy fighting fires they don’t know when they will have access.

Quinn is warning people out recreating on the Blackfoot river this weekend to proceed with caution.

They plan to keep the public updated as their investigation continues but until then they say anglers and recreators should exercise caution.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News