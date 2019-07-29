Great Falls community mourns CMR student involved in cliff jumping accident

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls community is mourning the death of a C.M. Russell High School student involved in a cliff-jumping accident over the weekend.

Lewis and Clark County authorities identified the victim Saturday as 17-year-old David Delcomte.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said Delcomte was boating with his family north of Helena near the Gates of the Mountains area when he attempted a 40-foot jump into the Missouri River.

Delcomte jumped near an outcropping of rocks that was not initially visible.

Search crews were called after he failed to resurface. First responders eventually found his body in about 30 feet of water.

Delcomte was a student and athlete at CMR.

CMR principal Kerry Parsons said administrative staff have made school officials and counselors available to colleagues and students in the athletic department.

He encouraged anyone in need of counseling to contact the school office at 406-268-6100.

Reporting by Keeley Van Middendorp for MTN News

17-year-old Great Falls boy dies after diving from cliff north of Helena