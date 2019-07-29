Bartenders serve up “snits” at renovated downtown Great Falls bar

GREAT FALLS – Snit: a 3 ounce serving of draft beer.

It’s also the name of a bar in Great Falls.

“It’s popular in the Midwest. Everyone knows what you are talking about, but nobody out in Montana seems to know what that is. We thought it would be great to bring that little vocabulary out here,” owner Mark Fought said.

Fought and Tony Longin bought the bar originally known as That Bar and opened February 1.

“We knew we wanted to get in business together, so we explored several opportunities and it just ended up being this,” Longin said.

“We have very similar thoughts and beliefs regarding business. We didn’t know if we’d be selling vacuums or what it was going to be. This kind of fell into our lap and that’s what we would end up doing,” Fought said.

Longin and Fought are long-time friends. They graduated from the University of Montana and both coach football at Great Falls High School.

Snits is their full-time job on top of their full-time jobs, but the two say it’s a great time.

“The best part is the people. You get your friends in here. You get the people that you’ve known forever, we’ve been part of Great Falls forever. When they come through and you haven’t seen somebody for a while, that’s always the funnest part is just getting reacquainted and reunited with people that you might not have seen on a daily basis,” Fought said.

“And new people that we didn’t know before that we are meeting all the time,” Longin chimed in.

The two say they are excited to bring another option to downtown Great Falls.

“We think downtown is a place that people say now, ‘Let’s just go downtown and eat or drink or shop,’ instead of before picking a specific restaurant, establishment to go directly to. Now they can say ‘Let’s go downtown tonight and we can eat dinner, we can visit several different bars and establishments and walk between all of them,’” Longin said.

They are also excited to be a part of the downtown Great Falls revitalization.

“There are a lot of people down here that are dedicated to bringing this back to light so to speak and they’ve done a phenomenal job. You can see it kind of building and we are just part of that and we are fortunate to be a part of that. We think we timed it just about perfectly,” Fought said.

They say everyone is welcome to come try their beers, cocktails and a side of snits.

“Anyone and anyone that wants to walk through the door are always welcomed here,” Fought said.

Snits is open from 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. every day. It’s located at 619 Central Avenue.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News