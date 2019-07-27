North Hills Fire at 100 acres, evacuations remain

HELENA – Authorities say the fire burning in Helena’s North Hills has grown to around 100 acres, on Saturday morning.
The Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported Saturday morning that a bulldozer line has been built around the fire, and aircraft have continued to drop fire retardant. However, no containment level has been established.
A Montana DNRC Type III team is taking over management of the fire from the county. U.S. Forest Service and DNRC hand crews are on scene. DNRC also has a bulldozer and air support available. Local fire departments are also assisting.
All evacuations announced Friday night were still in effect, including for the following areas:
- Noble Lane
- Snowdrift Road
- Big Build Drive down to 6445
- W. Haven Road
- Mountain Meadow Road
- Beginning at 6425 Timber Trail and North
- Countryside Road
- Black Sandy Loop
- Churchill Lane
The Black Sandy and White Sandy campgrounds have also been evacuated.
A public meeting is planned for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Warren School at 2690 York Rd.