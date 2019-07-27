Helena police investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

(UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.) Helena police said speed appeared to be a factor in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 12 that killed a 19-year-old Helena man.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Carter Drive. Officers say the man was driving west on the highway when his car collided with a semi-truck that was making a left turn onto Carter. The man died of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 65-year-old Helena man, was not injured.

The Helena Police Department is investigating the crash. Officers said no citations have been issued at this time.

