Wildfire on Flathead Reservation now at 450 acres

RONAN – Tribal fire officials report that the Moss Ranch Fire in Lake County is now burning 450 acres.

The lightning-caused blaze is 10% contained as it burns 14 miles southwest of Ronan on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

It is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team, and there are 160 personnel assigned to the incident, according to the CSKY Division of Fire

The blaze is burning in grass and timber along a steep, rocky, rugged terrain. No structures or other infrastructure are threatened at this time, and there are no evacuation notices.

Fire managers report that because of dry fuel conditions, rugged and steep terrain — and expected warmer weather — a large burnout operation was planned for Friday morning.

The Nenemay Road and FB-4000 Road are closed to the public due to the blaze.

North Hills Fire at 100 acres, evacuations remain

11:06 am
Oregon police looking for missing two year-old after Flathead murder-suicide

9:59 pm
UPDATE: Public meeting planned Saturday for North Hills Fire, evacuations remain in place

9:36 pm
