Roberts saloon robbed at gunpoint early Friday

ROBERTS – Two men wearing ski masks robbed the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts early Friday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the robbery happened at 3:30 a.m. when the two suspects entered the bar and ordered an employee to the ground. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The armed suspect was described as a white male, 5-feet, 7-inches tall with an average build, the press release states. The second suspect was described as also being 5-feet, 7-inches tall but with a stocky build.

The suspects left the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan said security video captured an image of a small sedan that was in the area at the time. The car is described as being a light color, possibly silver or grey, with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-446-1234.