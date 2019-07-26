Mountain biker rescued from Bridger ridge

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A 23-year-old mountain biker was assisted down from the Bridger ridge by hikers and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members after becoming dehydrated on Thursday.

According to a press release a 911 call was received at 7 p.m. from the biker, who thought he might pass out.

The 911 center was not able to pinpoint his location but knew he was near Sacajawea Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers were able to contact him by phone and have him use a link sent to his phone to get a better location which turned out to be on the west side of the Bridgers below Sacajawea.

Rescuers hiked up the trail from the Fairy Lake Trailhead to meet up with the biker who was being assisted by two hikers he encountered after the call to 911. He was severely dehydrated but was able to continue down the trail on his own power. Search and Rescue personnel drove the victim’s vehicle back to Bozeman for him because he did not feel capable of driving.

”It is not unusual for people to underestimate the amount of water needed for hiking or biking the Ridge area this time of year,” Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. “Seasoned locals know the dry air, elevation, and lack of shade up there requires much more water than you might normally take. Everyone needs to carry enough provisions for the adventure you are seeking and to remember this is the season of hot temperatures.”

Gootkin reminds everyone to call for help early before the situation gets dire.