MEPA expires for missing 25-year-old Lame Deer man

The statewide Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for a 25-year-old Lame Deer man has expired.

Evander Whitedirt, an American Indian male with brown hair and brown eyes, is still missing. He is 5 foot 7 and weighs 145 pounds.

He was reported missing Wednesday, but was last seen July 15th near Lame Deer.

Evander has a mental health disability that causes him to function at the level of an 11-year-old child and possibly be combative.

There is concern he may be endangered. If you have any information, please call BIA Northern Cheyenne Law Enforcement at (406) 477-6289 or 911.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory is used in situations that do not meet AMBER Alert criteria, but do meet the MEPA criteria.

MEPA criteria includes:

Do the circumstances fail to meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert? (If they do meet the criteria, immediately follow the AMBER Alert protocol.)

Is the person missing under unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances?

Is the person believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or environmental or weather conditions; to be in the company of a potentially dangerous person; or is there some other factor that may put the person in peril?

Is there information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the missing person? The initial advisory will include any available information, like name, age, physical description, date of birth and where the person was last seen. It might also include information about whether the person has a health condition or physical or mental disability.

Generally, the MEPA will expire after 24 hours, although the requesting agency can ask for a longer time period. The advisory can also be updated or cancelled by the requester at any time.

