List of Montana State Fair performers

GREAT FALLS – The Montana State Fair kicks off Friday at 12 p.m. and this year’s fair is not short on performers or concerts.

On Saturday, July 27, Collective Soul, a rock band born during the rise of grunge and alternative rock, will perform. Some of their songs include “The World I Know,” “Precious Declaration,” “December,” and “Where the River Flows.”

The Four Tops hit the stage on Sunday, July 28. The quartet, originally called the Four Aims, made their first single for Chess in 1956 and spent seven years on the road and in nightclubs singing pop, blues, Broadway, but mostly jazz-four-part harmony jazz.

Country musician Tracy Byrd will perform on Monday, July 29. His song “Holdin’ Heaven” hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts in 1993. Some of his songs include “The Keeper of the Stars,” “I’m from the Country,” Drinkin’ Bone,” and “Love Lessons.”

The arena rock band Hairball performs Tuesday, July 30. Hairball is a rock and roll experience with lights, smoke, fire, confetti, and video screens.

Trace Adkins, a country musician known for his hits “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” will take the stage Wednesday, July 31.

Larry the Cable Guy will provide comedy relief on Friday, August 2 in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena. Larry’s road to stardom included the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” The tour’s success led to “Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie” as well as two more films.

On Saturday, August 3, ventriloquist Darci Lynne will take the stage. She kicked off her 2018 national tour with her friends Petunia, the divaesque rabbit, Oscar, the shy and soulful mouse and Edna, the brash old woman.

The Montana State Fair runs from July 26 through August 3.

It includes the Big Sky Pro Rodeo, a carnival, horse racing, vendors, exhibits, and more. Visit the Montana ExpoPark’s website for more details.