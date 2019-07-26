Expect delays during Williams Street work

HELENA – People traveling to Fort Harrison, west of Helena should expect delays on Williams Street early next week.

Lewis and Clark County will begin resurfacing Williams Street on Monday.

Williams Street runs from Highway 12 past Fort Harrison.

Flaggers and pilot cars will move traffic through the area, and delays can be expected.

Visitors to the Fort Harrison VA Hospital are encouraged to use Country Club Avenue on Monday and Williams Street off Highway 12 on Tuesday.

The project is expected to last two days.

The county is working with emergency personnel to ensure they have quick access in and out of the VA Hospital.