EMT’s prepped and ready for anything this Rodeo weekend

HELENA – This weekend, hundreds will pack the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

The Fair is in its 59th year, celebrating all the rodeo and rides have to offer.

From the rodeo grounds to the midway, ambulance crews from St. Peter’s Health stand by, ready to help.

First responders tell MTN this weekend is one of their busiest this season, with precautions being taken from those being slightly intoxicated to fighting dehydration.

Helena EMT Michael Gunderson said, “We are St. Peter’s ambulance we staff an ambulance here. Uh, one for the rodeo and one for the fair itself. It’s going to be up to 90 degrees this weekend, so the biggest thing is we want people to stay hydrated.”

Other calls, can range from helping those who have become a little too intoxicated, to bumps and bruises.

“Another big thing–there’s a lot of kids running around…so please watch out for little kids when you’re driving in and out of the areas, even the parking lots. Our number one thing is: to be safe while you’re here,” Gunderson continued.

St. Pete’s will have four trained EMTs ready to rock in case of an emergency.

Gunderson also warns the public that if there are any suspicious activities, to please inform them as soon as possible for an assessment.

“Biggest thing, if you see something or somebody acting weird, or kind of abnormal, get a hold of somebody so we can go check ’em out.”