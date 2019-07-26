Bozeman Animal Control warns as heat increases, so does dog danger in locked cars

BOZEMAN – It’s a story we brought you last week — yet, with things only getting hotter, leaving your dog in the car is becoming a more dangerous thing to do.

In the last two days, alone, several calls came into Bozeman City Animal Control about dogs left in cars in parking lots like Costco.

The windows were cracked in a few of the cases, but Animal Control Officer Selena Fowler says that is just as dangerous for your pup.

Another potentially bad idea: leaving your car running with the AC on.

Fowler says that can lead to your car overheating or your gas running out, leading to a worse situation for your four-legged companion.

“The reason you are taking your dog with you is because you love having your dog with you and the worst thing you can do right now in this heat is taking your dog with you,” Fowler says. “Leave them at home. They’d be much happier right now.”

Fowler adds, as a reminder, you could be cited heavily for leaving your dog in a hot car unattended.

You could also be taken to court for animal cruelty.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News