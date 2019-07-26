Helena, Montana
Anaconda honors World War I hero

ANACONDA – Anaconda is honoring a veteran of the First World War at a special ceremony Friday.

The 100-year-old uniform of anaconda’s Daniel McKavanaugh will be displayed in the anaconda courthouse. McKavanaugh immigrated from Ireland and settled in Anaconda before serving in world war one in 1918 where he was wounded in combat.

“Though I never met him he was a war hero and our family is very proud of him,” said his grandson Tony McLaughlin

The public is invited to the ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Anaconda Courthouse.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News

