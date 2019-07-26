9th annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival kicks off in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – It’s time to dance!

The 9th annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival began Friday night and lasts through the weekend.

Founder of both the festival and the Red Ants Pants Foundation, Sarah Calhoun, is focusing more on quality than quantity with this year’s event.

“Every year we’re really trying to make it a better and not a bigger experience,” Calhoun said.

This year, Calhoun and her team worked toward improving services and making sure their music is quality.

By mixing up the types of music they’re bringing in this year, organizers hope to hit the turnout sweet spot, so attendees can have a better experience.

Calhoun also wanted to incorporate her foundation’s emphasis on agriculture.

“We’re trying to be really mission-driven with our foundation mission. And we have a demonstration area where we do a lot of traditional ag and work skills, so everything from trailer backing to fencing,” Calhoun said.

Attendees can check out all these events during the three-day festival in White Sulphur springs. Tickets are sold out online, but can still be purchased at the gate.

More details about the festival — including each day’s lineup and a full schedule of the weekend’s events — can be found here.

-Lindsie Hiatt/MTN News reporting for MTN News