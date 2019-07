BUTTE – In terms of longevity, Montana’s East-West Shrine Game carries more prestige than any other state in America, running seventy-three consecutive years.

A day after East beat West 28-22, East head coach Les Meyer (Fairfield) and his son, Ryder, who played for the 2019 East squad, sat down with MTN’s Brandon Sullivan to reflect on a whirlwind week, raw game emotions and the true reason for playing.