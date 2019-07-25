MSU to begin renovating Romney Hall, will close nearby street for years

BOZEMAN – A historic hall at Montana State University is about to get a much-needed renovation.

Romney Hall has stood on MSU’s campus since 1922, and the inside shows it. But this construction will shut down a nearby street for years.

Starting August 5, Grant Street outside of Romney Hall will be closed for construction.

The plans for this renovation go back to April, when the Montana Legislature approved $25 million for the renovation and re-purposing of Romney Hall.

According to MSU officials, the hall only had a few offices, a few classrooms, and a gym and had started to not get used as much as it used to.

This project will add 19 classrooms and 1,000 classroom seats.

MSU spokesperson Michael Becker says this will turn Romney Hall into a classroom hub.

“Older buildings like this are, of course, vital to the historic character of our campus, but we also want to make sure that we are getting the most use out of all of the buildings that we have under our stewardship,” Becker says. “This renovation will certainly help us make the full use of Romney Hall.”

The renovations will also add a writing center, math center and an expanded center for MSU’s veterans.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News