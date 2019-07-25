Helena man accused of assaulting young girl

HELENA – A 55 year-old registered sex offender in Helena is accused of assaulting a young girl.

Thomas Quentin Swingholm appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.

According to court documents, police learned of the alleged assault when an Idaho girl under the age of 10 told her guidance counselor of Swingholm.

Court records say assaults happened in late March when the girl and her mom visited Swingholm.

During a forensic interview, the girl described items in Swingholm’s room used during the alleged assault. Police found items similar those described during a search.

The judge set bond at $75,000.