Helena Family Emergency Preparedness Fair looking for vendors

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Public Health and the Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), will be holding a family preparedness emergency fair this fall on Saturday, September 14.

The fair will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and all community organizations interested in applying must submit an application no later than September 1.

There is no charge for the fair, which is timely scheduled for National Preparedness Month.

Lewis and Clark Public Health members would advise all vendors to be ready for the upcoming fair, much like a disaster.

Gayle Shirley, Lewis and Clark Public Health Communication and Systems Improvement Manager, told MTN, “Well, you know just like they say it takes a village to raise a child, It takes a whole community to respond to disasters like wild fires, floods, earthquakes; it’s not just a government responsibility and it can sometimes be surprisingly what organizations place some role in a disaster preparedness.”

Shirley continued, “They can be obvious ones like the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and they can be less obvious ones like hardware stores that sell sandbags and we want to make sure that all of these organizations have a chance to participate in this fair.”

The fair will not only educate and prepare patrons for an emergency but will also provide fun activities for kids.

As well as food for the family and educational exhibit booths.

For more information on this event or how to enroll as a vendor, please visit: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/preparedness-fair.html