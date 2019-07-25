Cookie dough business takes off in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Eating raw cookie dough is something we like to do as children and maybe even adults. One Bozeman woman had dreams of opening her own cookie dough truck, and after a lot of hard work, that dream has become a reality.

Back in June, Brooke Alderman, mother of three, was finally able to open the bus doors to Brookie’s Cookie Dough, but it wasn’t easy for her and her husband to get to this point.

“I Ubered, he would work during the day, I would go uber at night till two o’clock in the morning, then get up in the morning and take the kids to school. We just saved everything we could to get up and going because it cost so much more than you would think starting up,” Alderman said.

Her dreams of this truck began when she was just a child.

“When I was younger my brothers and I would always go buy tubes of Pillsbury cookie dough and just eat it by the tube. It was always in our refrigerator,” Alderman said.

This business has exceeded Alderman’s hopes and dreams, and it’s become a huge hit in the community in two short months, something she never expected.

“When people say you’re the talk of Bozeman, I’m just like, what do you mean? What do you mean they’re talking about me, how are they talking to me? So it’s just kind of been a shock,” Alderman said.

And she has some even bigger dreams.

“Definitely multiple locations in multiple cities. I’ve had so many people reach out to me from Billings, come to Billings, come to Belgrade, come to Butte, come to Helena, when are you coming to Great Falls? The goal is to have as many Brookies Cookies Doughs in as many towns in Montana as I can,” she said.

The cookie dough is made with whole pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour to ensure no one gets salmonella.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News