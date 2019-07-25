Cascade County Sheriff’s Office selects first woman to serve on SWAT Team

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) SWAT Team has a historic new member.

According to a press release from Cascade County Undersheriff Cory Reeves, CCSO has selected Panther Lee, a deputy who has served for almost two years, as the first female member of its SWAT Team.

Lee and two other deputies recently participated in a rigorous testing cycle to earn positions on the SWAT Team. The course included enhanced scenario-based shooting and physical agility testing. After meeting the initial requirements, the three deputies spent a week at SWAT Basic Training for even more physical and mental challenges.

“We are excited to have Deputy Lee on our SWAT Team,” Reeves wrote in the release, “and we look forward to her contributions to the team.” Reeves also extended his congratulations to Deputies Harris and Olsen, two male officers, for successfully completing SWAT Basic Training also.

The CCSO Swat Team is an elite subset of the police force that conducts high-risk operations like responding to hostage situations.