Severe allergy season strikes southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – If your itchy nose just won’t seem to go away, you’re not the only one.

Many are experiencing severe allergies this year because the grass pollen season came a little late. We had a very wet spring and early summer. Rain clears the air but it also makes plants grow, and those healthy plants pollinate.

“Many times it’s more than just the nose or the eyes; it’s the itchy palette, its the itchiness deep in the ears, it’s the itchy throat, its the fatigue. That’s what really gets people to the point that they’re having their quality of life being interfered with,” said Dr. Michael Zacharisen, allergist.

It’s recommended that you start taking allergy medicine before you start to experience the symptoms so the allergies aren’t as severe.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News