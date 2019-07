BILLINGS – A Billings man was shot at a home on the 3000 block of Murphy Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, the man was undergoing surgery and as of late Tuesday morning, Linder said authorities had not been able to receive an update on his condition.

Linder said they do not have any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News