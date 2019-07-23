Great Falls restaurant offering outside seating with new suspendlet

GREAT FALLS – Elevation 3330 opened its doors in April in downtown Great Falls.

On Tuesday, they will open a new addition to their bar, an outside ‘suspendlet.’

A suspendlet is similar to a pedlet with outdoor seating, except it’s suspended above the sidewalk on the second floor, similar to a deck or patio.

The outdoor seating suspendlet will add 50 additional seats to the bar.

Not only does it offer outdoor seating, it also offers inside seating with an outdoor feel. Leading out to the suspendlet are two large garage doors that can either be open or closed, depending on the weather.

Elevation 3330 owner Brandon Cartwright said, “A lot of other towns and other places have like rooftop decks and things like that, so this is just kind of our version of that.”

Cartwright added when the weather gets cold, they will add heaters.

The suspendlet was funded by a grant through the Great Falls Business Improvement District.

“We always try to bring something new and different to Great Falls, which is our home and I think we did that again here.”

Elevation 3330 offers beer, cocktails and appetizers Tuesdays-Thursdays 3:30-10:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 3:30-11:00 p.m.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News