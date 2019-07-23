Big Sky Bus Lines needs drivers in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – The wheels on the bus can’t go round without drivers.

The need for drivers increases every year, but this summer the demand for drivers is greater than usual.

Big Sky Bus Lines General Manager, Barbie Stucker, offered an explanation as to why that might be.

“I think during the summer when people are already busy camping and having fun, it gets a little harder to recruit people,” Stucker said.

Big Sky Bus Lines has 67 routes and only about one driver per route. In order to make sure all routes are covered, the bus service needs 20 more drivers.

The only requirements of the job are a clean driving record, drug test, and training before hitting the road.

Stucker said the position is ideal for those who can manage children and are looking for part-time hours.

Some other perks of the position include two hours of guaranteed pay per route and a substantial amount of time off – nights, weekends, and holidays.

Prospective drivers can apply in the main office of Big Sky Bus Lines, located at 2920 15th Street NE, in Great Falls.

