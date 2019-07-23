Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle south of Butte

BUTTE – A bicyclist from Washington was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 south of Butte Sunday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 70-year-old man died from his injuries at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula Monday morning.

The victim was riding west on the shoulder of Highway 2 near Continental Drive about 2 p.m. when a vehicle driven by an 84-year-old man traveling the same direction struck the cyclist with his side-view mirror. The driver told MHP he couldn’t get over into the eastbound lane because another vehicle was coming from that direction at the time.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the incident.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News