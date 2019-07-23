9-year-old girl injured by bull bison in Yellowstone National Park

A 9-year-old girl was injured after being tossed into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park on July 22.

According to park officials, the incident occurred near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area on Monday afternoon.

A group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge.

A 9-year-old girl from Odessa, Florida was tossed into the air by the bull bison.

She was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers before later being taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

The moment joins a long line of incidents involving wildlife in Yellowstone.

A visitor to Yellowstone recorded in May of 2019 a small dog running around and barking at two bison.

In July of 2018, a man was caught on camera taunting a bison on a road in Hayden Valley. He was later sentenced to 130 days in jail by a federal judge in Wyoming.

In September of 2018, a man was knocked down by an elk while standing on the side of the road. He was not injured.

Park officials wrote in a press release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.