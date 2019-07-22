WATCH: Glacier National Park visitors hit golf balls from Going-to-the-Sun Road

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A group of Glacier National Park tourists were seen hitting golf balls from Going-to-the-Sun Road this past week, according to video obtained by MTN from passerby Misty Morrow, a Columbia Falls resident.

The footage shows two men golfing from the edge of the scenic mountain road while surrounded by onlookers both watching and recording the incident on cellphones.

Morrow told MTN she and her family were on their way home from Illinois this past Monday when road construction stopped them just east of Logan Pass.

“Many people had turned off their vehicles and took the opportunity to get out of their vehicles, take photos, and soak in the beauty,” she stated before adding a couple of people then began hitting several golf balls into the valley below to pass the time.

Glacier National Park officials released a statement Monday saying the incident is under investigation.

“Just like other reported possible violations of law, this incident is under investigation. It’s important to realize that throwing or hurling things over the Going-to-the-Sun Road has the potential of hurting or killing wildlife or people down below. You would never throw a bag of garbage over the side, and the same goes for other things that are human made. Obviously we’ve seen in the past week that obstructing traffic on the road can lead to serious accidents as people swerve. If you do see someone breaking the law and you are able to safely get a license plate number or visual of someone’s face, that’s incredibly helpful for our investigators. Law enforcement calls are up 40% over 2018 at Glacier.”

Morrow said she did not approach the golfers because she did not feel comfortable confronting them with no cell service while gridlocked in construction.