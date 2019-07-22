Three suspects charged in Missoula stolen bike ring

MISSOULA – Three men have been charged with the theft in what court documents say is many thousands of dollars in bicycles and parts.

Justin Frazier, Dylan Mace and Clint Randall were arrested Wednesday after Missoula Police executed a search warrant on a home on the 1200 block of South 6th Street West that the three men were associated with.

When police arrived on the scene of the home, there were many bicycles located around and in an RV in the back of the home.

Police reported that a few highly valued bicycles were easily identified as stolen. According to court documents, police interviewed a few witnesses at the scene who all confirmed that they assumed the bikes were stolen.

One witness told police Frazier and Mace were competing to see who could steal the most valuable bike.

All three remain in the Missoula County Detention Center.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News