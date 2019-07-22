The Freeze in Fort Benton serves up sundaes and smiles

On Sundays in Fort Benton, many businesses close up shop.

But at The Freeze, Sundays are for sundaes and superior service.

The 60-year-old eatery has fed families for decades, but it wasn’t until Laurie and Murray Hurlbert took ownership that it became a Montana must-have.

Weekly customer, Myrna Allen, said it’s not the food, but the people that keep her coming back.

“We’ve been here 15 years. So, we’ve been coming before they even bought it. But once they got it, it was just through the roof!” Allen said.

The Hurlberts do their best to make every customer feel like family.

“I think it’s just the way we are. We’re kind of a family that everybody can come and eat at our house,” Laurie Hurlbert said.

It’s that family-feel that customers take note of.

“The people are just marvelous. They’re helping out, they’re very friendly, the kids are great fun, they’re helpful to me, they’ll carry things out. It’s just all around a pleasant experience,” Allen said.

You can join the Freeze family in Fort Benton this summer, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

-Reporting by Lindsie Hiatt/MTN News