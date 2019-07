BILLINGS – The Big Sky State Games Executive Director will make this year her last.

Karen Sanford Gall will retire after 30 years with the games.

She has held the director position since 1990.

Gall said she had told board members and one of them mentioned her retirement at a news conference at First Interstate Bank Operations Center on Friday.

Liana Seusott will take over as Executive Director and Sanford Gall will serve as a consultant.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News