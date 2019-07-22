One man dies after motorcycle crash on Beartooth Pass

One man was killed on the Beartooth Highway Saturday around 3 p.m. after his motorcycle went off the side of the road and crashed, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash also sent his female passenger to a Billings hospital with unknown injuries. According to Trooper Branden Timm, she was flown to Billings by Guardian Flight, out of Cody, Wyoming.

The motorcycle was driving north on U.S. Highway 212 when about a one-half mile north of the state line it failed to properly negotiate a turn.

The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road, crashed into a dry creek bed of rocks and overturned. Both riders were tossed and landed on the rocks, Timm said.

The man’s age and hometown were not yet available. Both riders were wearing helmets.