Helena, Montana
Home   |

One man dies after motorcycle crash on Beartooth Pass

One man was killed on the Beartooth Highway Saturday around 3 p.m. after his motorcycle went off the side of the road and crashed, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash also sent his female passenger to a Billings hospital with unknown injuries. According to Trooper Branden Timm, she was flown to Billings by Guardian Flight, out of Cody, Wyoming.

The motorcycle was driving north on U.S. Highway 212 when about a one-half mile north of the state line it failed to properly negotiate a turn.

The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road, crashed into a dry creek bed of rocks and overturned. Both riders were tossed and landed on the rocks, Timm said.

The man’s age and hometown were not yet available. Both riders were wearing helmets.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
AG Fox announces historic Equifax data breach settlement

AG Fox announces historic Equifax data breach settlement

6:10 pm
Helena’s Symphony Under the Stars draws thousands, collects cans for Food Share

Helena’s Symphony Under the Stars draws thousands, collects cans for Food Share

5:42 pm
Montana drought committee hears update on weather, fire risk

Montana drought committee hears update on weather, fire risk

5:12 pm
AG Fox announces historic Equifax data breach settlement

AG Fox announces historic Equifax data breach settlement

6:10 pm
Helena’s Symphony Under the Stars draws thousands, collects cans for Food Share

Helena’s Symphony Under the Stars draws thousands, collects cans for Food Share

5:42 pm
Montana drought committee hears update on weather, fire risk

Montana drought committee hears update on weather, fire risk

5:12 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content