MSU top university for alumni to land jobs

BOZEMAN – Montana State University has been named one of the top universities where students are most likely to land jobs after graduation.

The career guidance site Zippia ranked colleges and universities across the country.

Zippia reports an 89 percent job placement rate for MSU alumni. MSU officials said this success comes from investing in students in their first year.

“One thing we do is we start early with our students. We make sure they have all the help they need to learn how to navigate their future careers because one thing we want to make sure is that when they do graduate that they have the knowledge they need to take out there and find jobs that are going to fit their skills,” Director of MSU News Service Mike Becker said.

The university also credits the faculty and staff for its student and alumni success.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News