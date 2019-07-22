Mountain lion caught on camera in Billings yard

BILLINGS – It’s something you might expect to see in the wild, but not in the middle of Billings.

Neighbors on Mariposa Lane, just south of Rocky Mountain College, were surprised to see a mountain lion captured on surveillance video this week.

Brandon Bertrand said a neighbor noticed the lion strolling through the neighborhood in surveillance video and asked him to check to see if his camera had also picked up a shot of the cat. He was surprised at what he saw.

“About 5:15 Monday morning I looked and I’m like, Holy crap, what is this? And about 5:15 across my front yard here I see this big cat and sure enough it’s a mountain lion,” said Bertrand.

The mountain lion was captured by neighbors by video for three consecutive days—something Bertrand never thought he’d see in this neighborhood.

“I’ve seen turkeys, I’ve seen deer through my yard, I’ve had turkeys on my roof before, but never a mountain lion,” he says.

Bertrand thinks the big cat may have caught the scent of the chickens that both he and his neighbor keep, but there are also a lot of rabbits roaming the neighborhood.

Last week MSU-B put out a warning after a mountain lion was spotted near campus.