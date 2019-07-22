Man charged with deliberate homicide in Kalispell murder case

KALISPELL – A Kalispell man is facing a murder charge for hitting another man to death with a cement brick.

Leigh Medina, who is behind bars, has been charged with deliberate homicide, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

On July 15 around 5 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Lenwood Lane in Kalispell after a neighbor found a man dead on the floor of his home.

The victim has been identified as Paul David Kellenberger, 67, of Kalispell.

Medina is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court August 8.

-Reported by Maren Siu/MTN News

Murder investigation underway in Kalispell after man is found dead