Last Chance Stampede and Fair prepares for festivities

HELENA – This week is the annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair, and the preparations for the fun have already begun.

Maintenance crew were hard at work preparing the area at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for this year’s rodeo.

The fair kicks off Wednesday July 24 starting at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s festivities will include two significant performers, featuring country artists LOCASH and Clint Black.

According to the Fairground’s manager, this year should be one their best rodeos yet.

Kevin Tenney, the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Manager stated, “Preparations start probably at the end of August, and it’s a year-long thing. We have a steering committee that meets once a month every Wednesday, we just start knocking things off things to do…it’s a group effort, without our communities we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Tickets for the rodeo are $20, Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27. The fair will remain open until Sunday, July 28. You can get tickets here.